Crime

Edmonton police looking for man wanted for attempted murder

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 6, 2020 1:17 pm
Edmonton police have released a photo of Guled (Ali) Mohamed who they believe is responsible for a 2018 attempted murder. .
Edmonton police have released a photo of Guled (Ali) Mohamed who they believe is responsible for a 2018 attempted murder. . Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police have released a photo of the person they believe is responsible for the attempted murder of a 28-year-old man nearly two years ago at a northeast Edmonton house party.

On Aug. 17, 2018, police were called to a home in the Bellevue neighbourhood at around 4 a.m. on 68 Street, between 113 and 114 avenues.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he survived.

At the time, police told Global News there had been a house party and someone decided the party should end. One shot was fired shortly after that, and the man was hit in the chest, police said.

Now, police have issued province-wide warrants for Guled (Ali) Mohamed. The 30-year-old is accused of several offences, including attempted murder.

Edmonton police taped off a yard in the Bellevue neighbourhood, on 68 Street between 113 and 114 Avenues, early Friday morning. August 17, 2018.
Edmonton police taped off a yard in the Bellevue neighbourhood, on 68 Street between 113 and 114 Avenues, early Friday morning. August 17, 2018. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Police said Mohamed is believed to be violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Mohamed’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

