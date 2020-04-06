Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police charge Hamilton woman with assault after bus driver allegedly slapped

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 2:28 pm
Guelph police have charged a woman with assault after a bus driver was allegedly slapped.
Guelph police have charged a woman with assault after a bus driver was allegedly slapped. Guelph police

Guelph police say a 23-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with assault after a transit bus driver was allegedly slapped in the face last month.

The alleged incident happened on March 13 at about 2 p.m. on a bus going to the University of Guelph.

Police said the passenger on the bus became irritated that the bus was behind schedule and slapped the driver during a confrontation.

READ MORE: Alleged grocery store spitter in Guelph located, charged with assault

Surveillance photos of a woman were released on March 25, and police say the woman was taken into custody on Sunday.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, will make a court appearance in July.

Guelph police thanked residents for sharing the woman’s photo.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultGuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph assaultbus driver slappedGuelph bus driver slappedGuelph police bus driverGuelph police slapped
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.