Guelph police charge Hamilton woman with assault after bus driver allegedly slapped

Guelph police say a 23-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with assault after a transit bus driver was allegedly slapped in the face last month.
The alleged incident happened on March 13 at about 2 p.m. on a bus going to the University of Guelph.
Police said the passenger on the bus became irritated that the bus was behind schedule and slapped the driver during a confrontation.
Surveillance photos of a woman were released on March 25, and police say the woman was taken into custody on Sunday.
The woman, who has not been identified by police, will make a court appearance in July.
Guelph police thanked residents for sharing the woman’s photo.
