New Brunswick to provide Monday update on coronavirus crisis

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday.
On Sunday, the province confirmed three new cases, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to 101.
More updates on the number of cases will be shared at the press briefing scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.
It was also announced on Sunday that from now on police officers in New Brunswick will start issuing fines for individuals who break rules under the province’s state of emergency.
Failing to self-isolate at home or failing to comply with physical distancing rules can result in a fine ranging from $292.50 to $10,200.
If individuals see people not being compliant with the rules, they are asked to call 1-844-462-8387 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. AT.
