New Brunswick to provide Monday update on coronavirus crisis

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

On Sunday, the province confirmed three new cases, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to 101.

More updates on the number of cases will be shared at the press briefing scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

It was also announced on Sunday that from now on police officers in New Brunswick will start issuing fines for individuals who break rules under the province’s state of emergency.

Failing to self-isolate at home or failing to comply with physical distancing rules can result in a fine ranging from $292.50 to $10,200.

If individuals see people not being compliant with the rules, they are asked to call 1-844-462-8387 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. AT.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate. Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities. To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.