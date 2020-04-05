1 dead, 3 injured after fatal house fire in Rothesay, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and three people are injured after a fatal house fire in Rothesay, N.B., on Sunday.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force say officers were called to 5 Bartlett Rd. at 1:59 a.m.

When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. It’s believed to be completely destroyed.

One person was found dead and three people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Canadian Red Cross says that the person who died is a family friend of the couple who owned the home.

Volunteers with the Red Cross are assisting the homeowners with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other needs.

Police say the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.