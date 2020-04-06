Weekly survey: How has your media consumption changed in the time of COVID-19?

It’s eerie out there. Streets are emptier that 2am Christmas morning. Businesses are closed. And how many times can you take the dog out for a walk before she says starts hiding when the leash comes out?

Now imagine if all this were happening in 2005. No social media. Blockbuster would be closed. No Netflix. Almost no one knew about podcasting. In other words, it could be worse.

There have been plenty of stories about how media consumption is changing. Are you listening to more radio? Perhaps for local news on the virus situation in your area. Maybe you need some musical escapism. Maybe you’re investigating more music on a streaming service like Spotify. Or watching more Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, or YouTube. Or perhaps you’re passing the time by listening to more podcasts.

I realize that your answer might be “none of the above,” in which case you’re excused from this survey. But for everyone else, I’m curious about how you perceive any changes in your media consumption habits recently.

And if you think of it, please retweet. Let’s get as much data as we can, okay?

Which of the following are you using more during the COVID-19 lockdown? (Please retweet, okay?) — Alan Cross (@alancross) April 5, 2020

