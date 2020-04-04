Coronavirus: Cases rise to 6,101 as fatalities spike to 61 in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on Saturday on its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak as cases continue to rise.

As of the morning of April 4, there are 6,101 cases in the province, 4,200 are under investigation and 77,469 people have tested negative.

Fatalities spiked to 61 on Friday, 25 more than the previous day, but Quebec Premier François Legault said the majority of deaths did not occur in the past 24 hours.

The government also announced an increase in hospitalizations, going from 365 on Thursday to 429 the following day. Intensive care cases also spiked to 122, an increase of 64.

Montreal accounts for nearly half of Quebec’s cases with 2,837 infections.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault will give the public briefing at 1 p.m., as Premier Legault takes only his second day-off since the start of the outbreak in the province.

On Friday, the Quebec government announced low-income workers in essential services — such as cashiers — will receive an extra $100 per week for a maximum of 16 weeks. The measure is retroactive to March 15.

The provincial government also announced it will provide $150 million in temporary emergency funding to municipalities to aid entrepreneurs as they weather the storm.

Under the plan, Montreal will receive $40 million, and $10 million will be given to Quebec City. The remaining $100 million will be divided among other municipalities in the province.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise