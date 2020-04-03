Menu

Crime

St. John’s police investigating death of 20-year-old man as a homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2020 10:42 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017.
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man in St. John’s, N.L., as a homicide.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to a stabbing Thursday night and found the man near a home on Sunset Street.

Police say he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The death has been deemed suspicious and police are canvassing for witnesses.

A news release says it is too early to confirm whether the stabbing was a targeted or random incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
