Police arrest two, search for one after stolen vehicle pursuit ends at Deacon’s Corner

Two people are in custody and one remains on the run after a wild chase that shut down part of the Trans-Canada Highway at Deacon’s Corner for several hours Wednesday night.

A 26-year-old-man and 27-year-old woman face multiple charges, while another man is still on the loose allegedly in a stolen vehicle.

The chase involved several stolen vehicles, a busted light standard, and a car ramming into an RCMP cruiser.

The three suspects were first spotted just before 6 p.m. in the RM of Brokenhead unloading an ATV from a truck and trailer.

When approached by a concerned citizen, the suspects drove away.

They were followed by the citizen to the intersection of Highways 12 and 44, where the suspects then left their vehicle and slashed the tires of the citizen before fleeing.

Police eventually spotted the suspect vehicle and followed it towards a dead-end on Fairview Road, where the vehicle then backed up and slammed into the RCMP cruiser before fleeing once again.

The chase continued down Garven Road, where the suspect vehicle drove into the ditch. The two men fled, while the woman was arrested.

Police soon received information that two vehicles had been stolen near Garven Road.

Officers eventually tracked down one of the stolen vehicles after it hit a light standard at the Deacon’s Corner intersection.

The driver again fled the scene and was finally tracked down and arrested after running west in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway.

