Nova Scotia extends state of emergency until April 19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has extended its state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by two weeks, the provincial government announced on Thursday.

A release said that cabinet convened by teleconference and agreed to ask the lieutenant governor to extend the state of emergency for another two weeks.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia declares state of emergency, announces 7 new cases of COVID-19

The order will take effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday and last until noon on April 19.

According to testing data released by the province on Thursday, there have been 20 additional cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That brings the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 193.

1:49 Calls for rent freeze as Nova Scotia residents make first payment during COVID-19 pandemic Calls for rent freeze as Nova Scotia residents make first payment during COVID-19 pandemic

The province government says five individuals are currently in the hospital while 16 people have had their cases resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia released a series of data infographics that can be found on the government’s website.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to address the new figures and provide an update at 3 p.m. AT.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement