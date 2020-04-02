Menu

Canada

Georgetown man killed in ATV crash in Erin: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 11:43 am
Updated April 2, 2020 11:50 am
A Georgetown man has been killed in an ATV crash near Erin. .
A Georgetown man has been killed in an ATV crash near Erin. . Supplied

Wellington County OPP say a Georgetown man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that happened in Erin on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eighth Line and Wellington Road 124 at around 5:40 p.m.

Police said their investigation revealed that two ATV’s were heading north when one rider lost control and ran into a ditch before hitting several trees.

READ MORE: Impaired driver's vehicle clocked at 194 km/h in Burlington, say OPP

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 45-year-old Joseph Iocco.

Police say their technical collision investigators are trying to determine how the crash happened and any witnesses are asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

