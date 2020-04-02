Georgetown man killed in ATV crash in Erin: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a Georgetown man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that happened in Erin on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Eighth Line and Wellington Road 124 at around 5:40 p.m.
Police said their investigation revealed that two ATV’s were heading north when one rider lost control and ran into a ditch before hitting several trees.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 45-year-old Joseph Iocco.
Police say their technical collision investigators are trying to determine how the crash happened and any witnesses are asked to call 1-888-310-1122.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS