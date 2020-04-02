Police search for suspect in convenience story robbery and assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect after a convenience store in Halifax’s north end was robbed Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Needs Convenience store at 2616 Robie Street at about 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned a man had entered the store, demanded money and then assaulted the clerk. Police say he then fled on foot with cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets. The clerk was not injured in the incident and no weapon was seen, according to police.

The suspect is a middle-aged man with facial hair, wearing a grey jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.