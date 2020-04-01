BC Hydro announces 1% rate drop amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

BC Hydro will cut rates by one per cent for all customers, following interim approval by the BC Utilities Commission amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

That amounts to savings of $16 a year for residential users, $715 for commercial customers, and $230,000 for industrial users.

The rate drop comes as Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Bruce Ralston were scheduled to make an announcement on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. in connection to BC Hydro. You can watch it live here on our website and on BC1.

On March 13, the utility announced a program to help people pay their bills if they’re affected by pandemic, including the ability to defer payments or arrange a payment plan with no penalty.

BC Hydro has seen an increase in residential power use over the past few weeks, as more people are shifting to work from home to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Crown corporation also updated its projected rate changes for the next three years. For now, it’s forecasting a 2.7-per-cent increase in April 2021, a 0.3-per-cent decrease in 2022, and a three-per-cent increase in 2023.