COVID-19 cases in Hamilton increase to 112, public health says

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton public health (HPH) reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the city’s overall total of positive cases to 112.

In the city’s town hall, medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said 41 per cent of the cases are connected to travel, with 23 per cent believed to have come through community transmission.

Nine people are currently in hospital being treated for the new coronavirus with two in an intensive care unit.

The city continues to hold at only one death due to COVID-19 as of April 1, an 80-year-old female resident from Heritage Green Nursing Home who died at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Charlton Avenue East on March 24.

Richardson says 34 cases have been resolved, however, could not say if those people are immune to contracting the virus again.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s really one of the million-dollar questions that’s out there,” Richardson said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’re still learning about all that. Many people are betting that that is the case, but we’ll know better over the coming weeks.”

On Wednesday, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported the three deaths in the county, all residents at a long-term care home in Hagersville.

Public health said two were COVID-19 deaths with one still to be confirmed. The unit says 11 residents at Anson Place have tested positive for the virus.

Norfolk and Haldimand counties are jointly reporting 27 positive cases as of April 1.

Niagara public health said cases in that region rose by another 14 to a total of 61 confirmed positive tests. Ten cases have been resolved.

Meanwhile, Halton Region is reporting 74 positive cases of COVID-19 as of April 1, with 28 residing in the Oakville area.

Brant County has 17 confirmed cases.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.