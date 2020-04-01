Menu

Canada

Collision knocks out power to 2,500 West Kelowna customers

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 12:02 pm
A single-vehicle crash in West Kelowna knocked out power to more than 2,500 people on Tuesday night.
A single-vehicle crash in West Kelowna knocked out power to more than 2,500 people on Tuesday night. CARLOS OSORIO/TORONTO STAR via Getty Images

More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna were without power for hours on Tuesday night after a single-vehicle collision, according to police.

Police say a BMW was going too fast, missed making a corner and went off Elk Road before colliding with a power pole.

READ MORE: Four-vehicle collision in West Kelowna

According to police, no one was hurt in the collision, which occurred in the 3400 block of Elk Road.

However, police say the driver received a ticket.

READ MORE: Semi and cyclist collide on Okanagan Connector

The crash reportedly knocked out power to 2,585 customers for four hours starting just before 11 p.m.

