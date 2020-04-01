Collision knocks out power to 2,500 West Kelowna customers

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna were without power for hours on Tuesday night after a single-vehicle collision, according to police.

Police say a BMW was going too fast, missed making a corner and went off Elk Road before colliding with a power pole.

According to police, no one was hurt in the collision, which occurred in the 3400 block of Elk Road.

However, police say the driver received a ticket.

The crash reportedly knocked out power to 2,585 customers for four hours starting just before 11 p.m.

