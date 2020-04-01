Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 1

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wedesday:

Toronto officials increase measures amid worsening pandemic

Toronto officials are taking steps to increase health measures in response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, as the city has seen a 500 per cent increase in the number of cases over the past two weeks. Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s chief medical officer of health, implemented a number of measures that will take effect immediately Wednesday for up to 12 weeks.

Markhaven Home for Seniors confirms death

York Region has confirmed that a 95-year-old woman at Markhaven Home for Seniors in Markham has died. They added that test results are pending to determine if COVID-19 was the cause of death.

Metrolinx confirms two more cases of COVID-19

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said two Metrolinx staff — in the rail operations and capital divisions — have tested positive for the virus. The two employees are recovering at home and have been in self-isolation from first exposure and since the agency’s work from home policy on March 16.

Aikins added that no other staff or clients or riders on public transit were at risk of transmission given their two-week self-isolation.

Free parking for University Health Network staff

A spokesperson for the University Health Network (UHN) told Global News anonymous donors and the network’s foundations have stepped forward to pay for staff parking for a month on UHN-owned lots.

“We are in the process of working through the details of how this will work but staff were informed yesterday about this generous offer,” the spokesperson said.

UHN locations include Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, among other facilities.