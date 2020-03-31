Coronavirus: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise to 107 in Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health region now has 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

In making the announcement, public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix also announced that five more people had died because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, pushing B.C.’s death total to 24.

The province also announced 43 new cases of COVID-19, increasing B.C.’s total to 1,013, and that 128 people have been hospitalized, including 61 in intensive care.

Notably, though, Henry said 507 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Of the five deaths, four were in the Vancouver Health region, with the fifth in the Fraser Health region.

In in the Interior Region, the 107 confirmed cases rose by 13 from Monday’s reporting of 94 and 77 on Saturday.

“This is a critical time here in British Columbia,” Henry said. “The next two weeks, we must be true to who we are in B.C., and we know that all of us, most of us are doing the right thing 100 per cent of the time.”

She continued, saying “no one is immune to this virus, but everyone can make a difference. So we need you to do those things that we’ve talked about: avoiding unnecessary travel, particularly to smaller communities, where they may not be able to support you if you get sick, and where we don’t have as many resources.”

According to a website dedicated to tracking coronavirus statistics, there were 855,007 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. had the most confirmed cases at 186,265, followed by Italy (105,792), Spain (95,923), China (82,278) and Germany (71,690). Canada had 8,484 cases.

