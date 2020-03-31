Menu

ERT deployed after Grand Forks, B.C., woman barricades herself inside apartment: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 4:23 pm
RCMP say a 43-year-old woman from Grand Forks, B.C., was arrested after she allegedly barricaded herself inside her apartment on Sunday evening. Police say she was emotionally distraught and allegedly armed.
RCMP say a 43-year-old woman from Grand Forks, B.C., was arrested after she allegedly barricaded herself inside her apartment on Sunday evening. Police say she was emotionally distraught and allegedly armed. Global News

An allegedly armed and emotionally distraught woman was arrested in Grand Forks, B.C., on Sunday evening, according to police.

RCMP say the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called to the incident along the 2100 block of 68th Avenue, where police received a request to check on the well-being of a local resident.

There, police say frontline officers encountered an emotionally distraught adult woman, who they believed to be armed with a firearm.

“The woman refused to exit her home and allegedly threatened violence towards the responding officers,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.

O’Donaghey said the Southeast District’s containment team was called in to secure the scene, while the Emergency Response Team was deployed along with specially-trained RCMP crisis negotiators.

Police said part of 68th Avenue was closed to traffic and that approximately 15 residents of the apartment building were evacuated.

Video shows ERT take down at scene of Surrey hostage taking
“Despite all efforts to de-escalate the situation, and have the woman exit her home, tactically-trained members were required to breach the door to her residence in order to apprehend her,” said O’Donaghey.

Police say the 43-year-old Grand Forks woman was transported to hospital for a full medical assessment.

They added that residents were allowed to return back to their homes at approximately 6 a.m.

Also involved were the Grand Forks Fire Department and B.C. emergency health services.

 

