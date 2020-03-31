KFL&A Public Health identify 43 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the region

Send this page to someone via email

As of Tuesday, there are now 43 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

On Monday, KFL&A Public Health announced a jump of 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in the region over the weekend.

Tuesday, the numbers jumped again by nine new cases, bringing the region’s total up to 43.

Although information has yet to be given about the nine new cases, KFL&A Public Health gave the following information about the 17 people they identified Monday:

18 Female – 30s Contact with positive self-isolation 19 Female – 50s Travel self-isolation 20 Male – 60s Travel self-isolation 21 Female – 20s Contact with positive self-isolation 22 Male -40s Contact with positive self-isolation 23 Male -40s Contact with positive self-isolation 24 Female – less than 18 Contact with positive self-isolation 25 Male – 50s Contact with positive self-isolation 26 Male – 30s Contact with positive self-isolation 27 Male – 20s Contact with positive self-isolation 28 Female – 50s Contact with positive self-isolation 29 Male – 50s Contact with positive self-isolation 30 Female – 50s Travel self-isolation 31 Female – 50s Travel self-isolation 32 Male – 20s Contact with positive self-isolation 33 Male -70s Travel/Contact with positive self-isolation 34 Male – 50s Contact with positive self-isolation

