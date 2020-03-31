KFL&A Public Health identify 43 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the region

As of Tuesday, there are now 43 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
On Monday, KFL&A Public Health announced a jump of 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in the region over the weekend.
Tuesday, the numbers jumped again by nine new cases, bringing the region’s total up to 43.
Although information has yet to be given about the nine new cases, KFL&A Public Health gave the following information about the 17 people they identified Monday:
18
Female – 30s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
19
Female – 50s
Travel
self-isolation
20
Male – 60s
Travel
self-isolation
21
Female – 20s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
22
Male -40s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
23
Male -40s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
24
Female – less than 18
Contact with positive
self-isolation
25
Male – 50s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
26
Male – 30s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
27
Male – 20s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
28
Female – 50s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
29
Male – 50s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
30
Female – 50s
Travel
self-isolation
31
Female – 50s
Travel
self-isolation
32
Male – 20s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
33
Male -70s
Travel/Contact with positive
self-isolation
34
Male – 50s
Contact with positive
self-isolation
