COVID-19 update on P.E.I. this afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials on Prince Edward Island will hold another COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison will be joined at a 1:30 p.m. news conference by Health P.E.I. Chief of Nursing, Allied Health and Patient Experience, Marion Dowling.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday. Morrison said all of them are related to travel outside of Canada.

READ MORE: P.E.I. announces seven new coronavirus cases Monday

There are 18 confirmed cases in the province. Morrison said one of those is considered to be recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In his own update later in the day, Premier Dennis King expressed disappointment toward some Islanders who were not following instructions about self-isolating during the outbreak.

He said he’s asking police to enforce regulations put in place to reduce the spread of the virus, instead of just warning residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.