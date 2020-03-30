Menu

Crime

Charges laid after Winnipeg teen allegedly lured to Edmonton man’s home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 4:09 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 4:10 pm
An officer in Saskatchewan's ICE Unit says offenders are using everyday applications to share and access child porn.
An Edmonton is facing charges after police allege he lured a 14-year-old girl from Winnipeg to his Alberta home. File Photo / Global News

A teenage girl from Winnipeg is back home and an Edmonton man is facing abduction charges after police allege he used the internet to lure her to his Alberta home late last year.

The girl was reported missing Dec. 2, 2019 after police say she left a note saying she’d run away.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg police counter exploitation unit began investigating and determined that she’d been lured to Alberta by a man she’d been talking with online since April 2019.

Police in Edmonton say they found the teen with the man at an Edmonton home Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged with child luring, child porn after online sting

Following a months-long investigation, an Edmonton man turned himself in to police Friday.

Briant Adison Anthony Vidrih, 27, is charged with three counts of luring a person under 14 by means of telecommunication, luring a person under the age of 16 by means of telecommunication, abduction of a person under 14, and abduction of a person under 16.

Vidrih has been detained in custody.

Winnipeg mom guilty of child abduction faces new charges
