Charges laid after Winnipeg teen allegedly lured to Edmonton man’s home

A teenage girl from Winnipeg is back home and an Edmonton man is facing abduction charges after police allege he used the internet to lure her to his Alberta home late last year.

The girl was reported missing Dec. 2, 2019 after police say she left a note saying she’d run away.

Briant Vidrih, 27, of Edmonton, has been charged after luring and abducting a 14-year-old girl from Winnipeg. The investigation began after the youth was reported missing and had left a note that she had run away. She was located in Edmonton soon after. https://t.co/E5bsW649V5 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 30, 2020

The Winnipeg police counter exploitation unit began investigating and determined that she’d been lured to Alberta by a man she’d been talking with online since April 2019.

Police in Edmonton say they found the teen with the man at an Edmonton home Dec. 3.

Following a months-long investigation, an Edmonton man turned himself in to police Friday.

Briant Adison Anthony Vidrih, 27, is charged with three counts of luring a person under 14 by means of telecommunication, luring a person under the age of 16 by means of telecommunication, abduction of a person under 14, and abduction of a person under 16.

Vidrih has been detained in custody.

