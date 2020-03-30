Man in Halifax area dies after police try to subdue him with stun gun

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says a 28-year-old man in the Halifax area has died after he was jolted with a stun gun.

The Serious Incident Response Team says Halifax Regional Police were dispatched to a residence in Dartmouth to help a man who was harming himself.

The independent agency says officers entered the dwelling to ensure the man’s safety, but the man became “unco-operative.”

That’s when police used a conducted energy weapon to subdue the man, who was taken to a hospital and later died.

The Serious Incident Response Team has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

