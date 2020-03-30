Menu

Crime

Man charged after incident in Hamilton home connected to drug trafficking: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 10:50 am
Police seized close to $60,000 of drugs connected to an incident in Central Hamilton on the afternoon of Sunday March 29, 2020.
Police seized close to $60,000 of drugs connected to an incident in Central Hamilton on the afternoon of Sunday March 29, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

A man is facing 18 charges in a drug trafficking and forcible confinement investigation involving a central Hamilton residence.

Investigators say officers sent to a home in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street East on Sunday afternoon after a call from a resident who was concerned for the safety of another person.

Police found an adult male with minor injuries in the home, and also the suspect, who had what police believe to be heroin.

After a warrant search late on Sunday, detectives seized a loaded handgun and a substance identified as a heroin and fentanyl mix valued at about $60,000.

The accused is facing multiple charges connected to the possession of a weapon, forcible confinement, and possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 905-546-3818, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

