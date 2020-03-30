Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Toronto homicide investigation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 9:10 am
Toronto police have charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of Dobroslav "Bobby" Manchev.
Toronto police have charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of Dobroslav "Bobby" Manchev. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 51-year-old man on March 18.

Police said Dobroslav “Bobby” Manchev was shot and killed in the area of Comstock Road and Warden Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue East.

Investigators said emergency crews located Manchev with obvious signs of trauma and that life-saving measures were performed, but he died at the scene.

On Sunday, homicide investigators arrested 48-year-old Joseph Paquet, a Toronto resident.

Paquet has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear at a Toronto courthouse on Monday.

This is Toronto’s 15th homicide of the year.

