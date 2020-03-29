THE WEST BLOCK

Episode 30, Season 9

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Host: Mike Le Couteur

Guests: Minister Navdeep Bains, Mercedes Stephenson,

Lt. Gen. (ret’d) Andrew Leslie, Premier Stephen McNeil

Location: Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Enough is enough. Go home and stay home.”

Finance Minister Bill Morneau: “It’s a simple and effective way for us to get money to people. We are working hard to make sure that that happens.”

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil: “Telling all travellers if you’re coming home, that is going directly home and isolating for 14 days.”

Global News National Anchor Dawna Friesen: “The United States, which now has the most cases in the world, yet the American president is considering sending troops to the border with Canada, to protect that country from us.”

Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson: “Sources tell Global News that the current plan would see 1,000 troops.”

President Donald Trump: “We have some troops up in Canada.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland: “We would view as damaging to our relationship.

Mike Le Couteur: It’s Sunday, March 29th. I’m Mike Le Couteur, and this is The West Block.

Quarantines, self-isolation, emergency benefits, all are top of mind as Canada, and the world, try to flatten the curve for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Enough is enough. Go home and stay home. This is what we all need to be doing.”

Mike Le Couteur: Joining me now is Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry. I just wanted to ask you first, last week, Global News reported on President Donald Trump’s plan to station troops 30 kms from the Canada-U.S. border. There has been a report that the U.S. is backing away from that plan. Has the Canadian government been given any confirmation that is no longer happening?

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: Look, we’ve engaged with our American counterparts on this issue and on several issues and we made it very clear that this is an unnecessary step. We oppose such precautions that they want to take and I have enormous confidence in the Canadian Border Services Agency to deal with the new restrictions that we put in place, so we’re going to move forward in that manner.

The number one goal, as you know, is to make sure that we limit the movement of people, to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on our health care system so we can save lives. And that’s the objective and that’s what we’re going to focus on.

Mike Le Couteur: But do you know whether or not they will still be doing that and putting those troops at the border?

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: They know our position. Our position is crystal clear. This is completely unnecessary. We’re opposed to such measures. We’ve had a long and proud history of an undefended border with them and we’re confident that we can move forward in that manner.

Mike Le Couteur: I just wanted to ask you about another decision that President Trump might make. He says he wants the U.S. to be up and running by Easter, including—it could include a full reopening of the border. Given what we saw during NAFTA negotiations, can Canada really pushback against the U.S. without expecting some sort of retaliation from the Americans if he does decide he wants the border up and running again?

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: Look, there’s a lot of speculation. We don’t know exactly how things are going to unfold. As you can fully appreciate, the situation is very fluid. Things are changing on a daily basis. The number of COVID cases in the United States is rising at an alarming rate. And so we recognize that the health and wellbeing of Americans and Canadians are at stake here and we’ll make sure that we convey our concerns and our issues with regards to what we’re hearing from experts, the kind of measures we need to take place in order to save lives and that’s what we’re focused on.

Mike Le Couteur: Let’s bring it back home here now. The province of Ontario struck a deal with auto parts manufacturers to help make ventilators. The U.S. government is forcing General Motors to do the same. Your government has said it will work with industry to help, but given how important time is, can’t your government be doing more to push Canadians companies to pitch in and help?

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: Well, we are mobilizing industry at an unprecedented rate to scale up operations, to retool. We’ve opened up all government programs to assist that in a timely manner. We made some announcements with regards to some of the measures that are moving forward to assist this retooling and we’ll announce companies that are moving forward to help build masks, focus on ventilators, as you said, gowns and gloves. There’s a lot of goodwill out there. Many companies are stepping up and we’re going to engage with them. And I’m confident that we’ll have more supplies not less going forward in the coming weeks and months.

Mike Le Couteur: But instead of just engaging with them, why can’t you just order companies to do it? It would seem like it’s a natural job creator, or to keep them on payroll, anyways.

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: Oh, they’re stepping up. They’re stepping up in a big way. They are mobilizing. They are building these essential supplies for us, so there’s no order that’s required. The level of cooperation is there. The goodwill is there. And we’re working around the clock to do this. And with regards to jobs, that’s why this week we announced an increase to the wage subsidy to 75 per cent in order to make sure that companies can keep people on the payroll.

Mike Le Couteur: Now we’ve seen some companies doing things on their own and I don’t know whether or not those are the ones you’re engaged with or not. But Bauer, the hockey company making face shields for health care workers. How are you able to sort of track all of this so that this really is a whole coordinated effort?

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: And that’s a fair point. That’s what I’m working very closely with my colleague, Patty Hajdu to understand the needs with respect to health care supplies that they want us to pursue. They’re working and engaging with the provinces and territories, and I’m also working very closely with Anita Anand, the minister responsible for procurement. So we use our purchasing power to quickly identify the opportunities and purchase the stuff that we need. So we’re building a lot of stuff and we have a strong domestic capacity and we’re purchasing a lot of stuff. We want to be over prepared and not underprepared.

Mike Le Couteur: Another part of the announcement this week involves research for a vaccine. Often in this field, it sees groups working in silos instead of working together. What is your government doing, to ensure that all of the information is being shared and everyone is working together towards getting that vaccine?

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: That’s a fair point. We’ve allocated hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars towards vaccine development, towards antivirals and our policy is an open science policy. That is that we’re sharing, you know, best practices within Canada and with the World Health Organization. As well, Dr. Mona Nemer, the chief science advisor is fully engaged on this with other partners and other countries around the world, to share what we’re doing, to make sure that we look at the clinical trials that are taking place and we can move this forward in a timely manner. We’re—this a global challenge. This is a global pandemic and so it requires a global effort when it comes to vaccine development. And we actually have a policy around that saying we’re going to share what we have and we’re going to share that knowledge with other jurisdictions.

Mike Le Couteur: Now while you do that, how do you make sure that other jurisdictions are sharing information with you, because researchers are not always known around the globe for sharing that information? How do we break down all of those silos so that the whole globe is actually working towards finding this vaccine?

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: Well we’re engaged with the World Health Organization and they’ve got the goodwill of many researchers around the world and it’s in our collective interest to work together. Not only are we focusing on vaccine development, though, and antivirals, but also production capabilities within Canada as well, in case we need to quickly transition to produce those vaccines here that we can do so.

Mike Le Couteur: How close are we to that, though?

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: Oh, I mean, you’ll get different timelines. As Dr. Tam has said, this can take quite some time because the clinical trials are important. Some have estimated a year, some have said 18 months. It really does depend. It’s something that could happen very quickly. It’s just very, very challenging to put a specific timeline, but we’ve got incredible scientists, researchers, institutions at play. The International Vaccine Centre in Saskatchewan, the University of Saskatchewan is working on some incredible clinical trials as well. So we’re confident that we’re making progress, but it is—it would be misleading if I had a particular date to share with Canadians at this moment.

Mike Le Couteur: Understood. Thanks for that, Minister. We appreciate you taking the time today. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to leave it there.

Minister of Innovations, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains: Alright, thanks very much.

Mike Le Couteur: Up next, COVID-19 and the challenges it’s causing at the Canada-U.S. border.

President Donald Trump: “Well, we have very strong deployments on the southern border, as you know with Mexico, and we had some troops up in Canada, but I’ll find out about that—I guess it’s equal justice to a certain extent. But in Canada, we have—we do have troops along the border. You know we have a lot of things coming in from Canada. We have trades, some illegal trade that we don’t like.”

Mike Le Couteur: Welcome back. That was U.S. President Donald Trump last week after Global News reported the Trump Administration wanted to station U.S. troops within 30 kilometres of the Canadian border, to monitor illegal border crossings. Our bureau chief and host of this show, Mercedes Stephenson, broke that story and she now joins us from self-isolation.

Mercedes, what were your sources telling you was the reason for having those troops near the border?

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: Well, there’s the official reason, Mike, and then there is likely the political reason. Let’s start with the political one. Donald Trump has been under significant criticism in the United States, for his administration’s response to the COVID-19 emergency. And a lot of the sources I was talking to were saying this is not about any real concern about the Canadian border. One former Canadian general said this isn’t an operation. It’s a demonstration, politically, to try to change the channel and that that was the real motive behind it for the administration.

Now, we do know that there was a leaked memo from U.S. Border Services asking for those troops. And the official reasons that were being cited by the United States when they talked to Canada, was concern about potential migrants coming from Canada carrying COVID-19. The thing is, Mike, there’s been no big flood, and the trend is people crossing the border from the U.S. into Canada, illegally, not the other way around.

Mike Le Couteur: Yeah, and Mercedes, we only have about half a minute now. This is a tough relationship at the best of times. What does this mean going forward now?

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: Well, it’s something the administrations in the U.S. and in Canada have to continue to handle. We have a very close relationship. The border closing would absolutely devastate both countries, economically. But working with Donald Trump is no easy feat, as our viewers know. So they have to find a way to continue to maintain that relationship, keep the border open to essential goods, but also move forward together, and that will be increasingly difficult as this crisis escalates. But so far, the government’s been doing a pretty good job.

Mike Le Couteur: Yeah, I appreciate that. Thanks for your time, Mercedes. Great reporting on this, we’ll talk to you soon.

And joining me now from Ottawa is General Andrew Leslie, a retired lieutenant general and former parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs responsible for Canada-U.S. relations. Thanks so much for joining us.

First off, as Mercedes Stephenson reported last week, the U.S. was getting ready to militarize their border but then they backed off. What do you think was behind that move?

Lieutenant General (retired) Andrew Leslie: Well, I think—you know what? It’s sometimes difficult to figure out what goes on inside some of the mind of the folk who are articulating such opinions in the White House. I think the bottom line is that the Government of Canada became aware of it and the prime minister did exactly the right thing. He spoke to the source. He picked up the phone, called President Trump and then [00:03:19].

Mike Le Couteur: Now the Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland used some strong language. She was saying that it would have been “damaging to our relationship.” But would Canada really have had any kind of recourse against the U.S.?

Lieutenant General (retired) Andrew Leslie: There’s the Rush-Bagot Treaty of 1818, but quite frankly, there’s such a mercurial atmosphere. Keeping in mind that the White House itself like Canada is dealing with a whole bunch of extraordinary circumstances and tragedies, the right thing was done. The prime minister picked up the phone, called the president. That’s over.

Mike Le Couteur: Now President Trump was also talking and has been talking about having the U.S. open for business again by Easter is seemingly ignoring his own health officials’ recommendations. So if Canada doesn’t agree to reopen the border by then, how do you see that playing out?

Lieutenant General (retired) Andrew Leslie: What the president does to decide vis-à-vis the United States, of course, is entirely the purview of the Americans to resolve. Most of the experts that I’ve heard, believe that the first waves have certainly not yet peaked in either Canada or the United States. The numbers in terms of the sick and the very sick are expected to spoke sometime over the next couple of weeks and then we have the second wave. So it’s too soon to say when this is going to be over and I believe that’s the position of [00:04:30 INAUDIBLE].

Mike Le Couteur: But I guess, I’m asking you, because if they reopen the border, do we have any choice but to go along with it? Or that if they want to open the border, because you look back to the NAFTA negotiations when it wasn’t going the way that President Trump wanted it, he slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum. So, do we just have to go along with whatever the U.S. decides?

Lieutenant General (retired) Andrew Leslie: No, we don’t. But look, the borders, theoretically, it’s not closed now. It’s closed to non-essential traffic. In the last week, if memory serves from my time when I was in Global Affairs, about 100,000 trucks cross the border each way. So, there’s still an enormous volume of machines and people that are crossing the border. They’re just restricted in terms of are they carrying vital goods for Canada or vice versa? Keeping in mind, you know the average daily traffic was three times that.

Mike Le Couteur: Yeah, okay. So let’s go back to on this side of the border, then. You’re in favour of the government using the Emergencies Act, something that they continue to refuse to do. What arguments would you make to the prime minister to use it?

Lieutenant General (retired) Andrew Leslie: The Emergencies Act, I believe it’s important, vitally important that it be implemented now. Currently, the provinces are leading the fight against an unseen enemy that’s trying to kill us and succeeding. That fight is going to have to spike in intensity, and of course, the time to introduce all the measures that are available to the federal government to provide that national leadership, in terms of corralling the provinces and helping them between and amongst one another, is before we get to the absolute crisis point, which still is probably a couple of weeks away.

Mike Le Couteur: Sorry. So in your mind, we’re not getting ahead of it at this point by not making that move right now?

Lieutenant General (retired) Andrew Leslie: I believe that’s correct, yes. So far, everyone has done good work. People are working really hard, but we’ve already heard reports that hospitals are running short of ventilators. They’re running short of masks. Teams are getting exhausted. How do you adjudicate and balance the demands for resources, such as ventilators, between provinces? How do you make sure that the essential services lists match? How do you actually help? For example, just like B.C. has done, they’ve essentially, under provincial authority, they’ve taken charge of the supply chain. What does that mean for cross border ability to help one another? And that’s where the federal government has to lead.

Mike Le Couteur: So, would it also include seeing the military in the streets and trying to manage movement of people? Because some are concerned that that could create more panic than is needed at this point. Or, do you think that there is a purpose for the military to be involved in the situation now and to help sort of enforce that self-isolation, or the physical distancing that everybody says is so important now?

Lieutenant General (retired) Andrew Leslie: Look, the Emergencies Act was crafted in 1988. It’s well-thought-out. It’s well-reasoned. This would probably be a public welfare emergency, and one of the subtitles within that portion of the act actually deals with a pandemic. The military has no role to play in terms of armed support. But the military is the organization of last resort and I think quite wisely, everyone is keeping the military hunkered down, so if and when the time comes for them to backstop a variety of our current frontline troops, or the medical teams and the doctors, and the farmers and the truckers delivering our stuff, and the pharmacists, there’s a person pool available, should it be required, but not yet.

Mike Le Couteur: I mean, there’s a number of politicians who continue to be so frustrated because their repeated calls for it are not being heeded by the public.

Lieutenant General (retired) Andrew Leslie: That is a policing function. And especially now, as we approach spring in Canada and a whole bunch of things happen in spring in Canada, like floods. You’ve got forest fires season and you’re going to have to eventually, perhaps, use military personnel to backstop some of the less technically demanding or sophisticated medical teams, be it drivers, be it trained personnel who are organized and are capable of going into harm’s way without a moment’s hesitation. But keep them safe. Keep them secure for now, because they are the force of last—oh sorry—they’re the organization of last resort.

Mike Le Couteur: General Leslie thanks for joining us. We’re going to have to leave it there. We appreciate your time.

Lieutenant General (retired) Andrew Leslie: You’re more than welcome.

Mike Le Couteur: Welcome back. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Nova Scotia’s health care system was struggling. They don’t have enough doctors, ER rooms were closing on a rotating basis, and with about 20 per cent of the population aged 65 and older, the province is taking some of the strongest measures to try and flatten the curve.

Joining us now, to talk more about this is the Premier of Nova Scotia Stephen McNeil. Thanks so much for joining us, Premier. I guess the first thing I want to ask you is you declared a state of emergency which imposed very strict rules on how many people can gather in public. Anyone who enters the province must self-isolate for 14 days. These measures are all enforceable by police. How much further are you willing to go?

Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia: Well listen, we started out by encouraging Nova Scotians to join us as we wanted to make sure we took—made people safe and followed the public health order of self-distancing, not the public gatherings. No more than 50 people when we started out. And then last weekend, we had people showing up to beaches, our parks were full. We then realized we had to bring in very strict measures, which we did, reduce social gatherings to five. Police have the ability to enforce it, and I will not let a small group of Nova Scotians to affect the overall health of our province. And we will do what we have to do to make sure that we continue to have control of this virus in our province and do everything we can to protect the citizens of Nova Scotia.

Mike Le Couteur: It might be a bit extreme, but you also called on some divine intervention, praying for rain, or even a snowstorm. I mean, how frustrated are you that citizens don’t seem to be taking this seriously?

Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia: Well, I don’t know if it’s too much to ask for divine intervention on most things, but you know what? We were—we continue to work with Nova Scotians, but each time, if they show disregard, quite frankly, for public health, we will do what we have to do, to make sure people self-isolate for 14 days. And that is not just out of the country, that’s anyone who leaves our province for another province. When they come back, we expect them to self-isolate for 14 days. We expect people to practice the five rules social gathering piece: 6 feet apart when it comes to distancing if you have to be out. Those are the rules that we’re going to enforce, and it’s ones that we know, quite frankly, will help us stay on top of this virus. If we don’t do it, if we as individual Nova Scotians don’t accept these small measures—these small inconveniences that are being asked of us, to protect the overall population of our health, we will not have the success that I believe we can achieve.

Mike Le Couteur: Now there is one more help that you can get that’s from the prime minister. He said last week, most premiers on that conference call were not asking for the Emergencies Act to be brought in. Were you one of the ones who now want it, though?

Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia: No. I mean, I said to the prime minister on that call that’d be the decision the national government makes. We’re very clear that we will make the decisions that will protect Nova Scotians. If he felt that would help the national government, then that would be a decision they can make. But we were going to make the decisions inside of Nova Scotia that we believe protected the health of Nova Scotians.

Mike Le Couteur: Now, I started this by saying, you know, your population is amongst the oldest in the country. Given how this virus is more fatal in the elderly, how concerned are you that it’s going to hit your province harder than others?

Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia: Well, one of the very first things we did was lockdown nursing homes. We’ve denied access to them, completely shut down. Only workers are going in. We continue to ensure that we’ve gotten people out of the hospital. They’re about 70 per cent capacity today in our acute care system. You know, not only does it impact seniors, but it impacts Canadians and Nova Scotians with other underlying health issues, who are obviously very concerned with this virus, gets community spread in certain areas. It’s a lethal disease, quite frankly and we need to make sure that we do everything we can to contain it.

Mike Le Couteur: Now several provinces and the federal government announced billion dollar aid packages. Your numbers that you’ve announced so far, just number in the millions so far, and do a lot for businesses. What do you say to critics who will say that your aid package, so far, does little to put money in the pockets of Nova Scotians.

Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia: Well any national government you say as recently as Friday, put in a package out there that was protecting small business owners across the province—across the country. Wage supplements of up to 70 per cent. Those who were self-employed: $2,000 a month. We’re looking at how do we stack on top of that if required, but the reality of it is that we, ahead of most Canadian provinces, shut down our service sector. We closed restaurants, closed bars. Much of our downtown core and our cities and towns have been closed because of that decision. What we’re doing is trying to keep the entrepreneur somewhat viable. We want to make sure that when we come out of this, there’s jobs. And we believe the best way to do that, is to somehow support the entrepreneur when it comes to the fixed costs they have like rent to differ that. And we’ve worked today, on Friday, with our—some of our commercial developers, to ensure that we can do that, because we want to prepare our economy to be ready to take off as soon as public health gives us the word that we can open it up again..

Mike Le Couteur: So we’ve only got a few seconds left in closing here. In your province, school was supposed to return after next week. When are you going to make a decision about that?

Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia: Well, we’re working now with our partners in the education system and putting courses online, but there’ll be a final decision. But it looks like school will not be reopening following the two-week closure after March break.

Mike Le Couteur: Yeah, likely the same thing in a lot of other provinces. Premier thanks so much for taking the time and that’s all the time we have right now and we appreciate you being here.

Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia: Thanks for having me.

And we thank you for joining us as well today.