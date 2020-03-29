Menu

Crime

1 dead, 3 sent to hospital after stabbing at Kamloops house party

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 11:32 am
RCMP and fire crews at the scene of a stabbing that killed one person and injured three more in Kamloops, B.C., on March 28, 2020.
RCMP and fire crews at the scene of a stabbing that killed one person and injured three more in Kamloops, B.C., on March 28, 2020. Nathan Ritchie

A man is dead and three more were sent to hospital after a stabbing at a Kamloops apartment complex late Saturday night.

Kamloops RCMP say they were called to the complex on Carson Crescent just after 11:30 p.m., where they found four people had been stabbed during a house party in one of the apartments.

A 59-year-old man died at the scene, police confirmed. Another victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The other two men, aged 58 and 62, are in hospital in life-threatening condition.

RCMP say a 43-year-old man was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday in connection to the stabbing.

The Kamloops Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, which has so far determined the alleged suspect and victims knew each other.

“We are at the early stage of this investigation and there is very little reliable information that we can provide to the public at this time,” Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said in a statement.

“Based on our current understanding of this incident, there is no danger to the public.”

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

