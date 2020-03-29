Menu

Health

Premier, N.S. chief medical officer to provide update on COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 9:37 am
Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, arrives to announce two more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia at a briefing in Halifax on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, arrives to announce two more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia at a briefing in Halifax on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province Sunday.

As of Saturday, the provincial government announced it has detected an additional 20 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 110.

The update is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. AT.

Two of the new cases announced Saturday are employees at long-term care facilities.

One of the employees works at the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, N.S., and the other at Lewis Hall, a private retirement community in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: 2 employees at long-term care homes test positive for COVID-19, N.S. reaches triple digits

Nova Scotia says there are no cases of COVID-19 among residents of long-term care facilities at this time.

The 20 new cases have been directed to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

More to come. 

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

-With files from Alexander Quon

Nova Scotia
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.