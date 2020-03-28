Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Burlington restaurant, consuming alcohol

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 12:32 pm
Police said officers responded to an alarm at a restaurant around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.
Police said officers responded to an alarm at a restaurant around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Halton Regional Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Burlington restaurant early Saturday and helping himself to a few drinks.

Police said an alarm went off at a Kelsey’s restaurant near Guelph Line and Fairview Street around 5:20 a.m.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found the front door had been broken with a rock and heard a lone person yelling inside, police said.

A man then came to the front door with a drink in his hand and was arrested without incident, officers said.

READ MORE: Man drove off with cars from Milton, Oakville dealerships without paying: police

Police said it’s believed the suspect broke into the restaurant, consumed alcohol and smashed some bottles.

Other bottles had been placed into a bag, while knives from the kitchen were moved to the front of the restaurant, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

No weapons were found on the suspect.

Kurtis Deober, 34, from Burlington was arrested and charged with break and enter, as well as mischief to property under $5,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Milton court on June 17.

Hamilton McDonald’s employee charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis
Hamilton McDonald’s employee charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeBreak And EnterBurlingtonHalton Regional Policehalton policeBurlington CrimeKelsey'sGuelph Line and Fairview Street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.