Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Burlington restaurant, consuming alcohol

Halton Regional Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Burlington restaurant early Saturday and helping himself to a few drinks.

Police said an alarm went off at a Kelsey’s restaurant near Guelph Line and Fairview Street around 5:20 a.m.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found the front door had been broken with a rock and heard a lone person yelling inside, police said.

A man then came to the front door with a drink in his hand and was arrested without incident, officers said.

Police said it’s believed the suspect broke into the restaurant, consumed alcohol and smashed some bottles.

Other bottles had been placed into a bag, while knives from the kitchen were moved to the front of the restaurant, police said.

No weapons were found on the suspect.

Kurtis Deober, 34, from Burlington was arrested and charged with break and enter, as well as mischief to property under $5,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Milton court on June 17.

