Canada

Kingston Self-Isolation Centre prepares to open, receive referrals from COVID-19 Assessment Centre

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 10:00 pm
In less than a week, a Self-Isolation Centre will open its doors where it will start receiving referrals from the COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

According to the city, this is not a shelter and not open to the public, but for vulnerable individuals who may have COVID 19 or who have symptoms and are awaiting testing.

READ MORE: Majority of Kingston region COVID-19 patients self-isolated before tests: public health

In a press release from the City of Kingston, Addiction and Mental Health Services – Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (AMHS-KFLA) is the lead agency and has taken on the responsibility to coordinate staffing and ongoing operational oversight of the Centre.

The centre will allow residents to self-isolate and maintain a safe physical distance from others — including those who may have COVID-19 or who have symptoms and are awaiting testing.

”During such a challenging time for our health system and hospitals, the centre is an emergency department diversion strategy that provides safe and appropriate supports for individuals who would not otherwise have access to a space to self-isolate or be quarantined”, says Karen Berti, AMHS-KFLA, Supervisor.

In addition to Addiction and Mental Health Services a number of other community partners will help open the centre, including Kingston Health Science Centre, KFL&A Public Health, Street Health – Kingston Community Health Centres, Kingston Fire and Police Services, United Way KFL&A, Providence Care and Frontenac Paramedics.

The centre will be operational in the coming days at an unidentified location within the city.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kingstoncoronavirus newsCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsCOVID-19 in KingstonSelf-Isolation Centre
