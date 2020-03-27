Menu

Crime

Nunavut man ID’d as homicide victim found in Winnipeg trash bin, 2 women charged

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 4:40 pm
Winnipeg police say two women are charged after a man's body was found in a trash bin in a backlane in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue Wednesday.
Winnipeg police say two women are charged after a man's body was found in a trash bin in a backlane in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue Wednesday. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Two women have been charged in connection to this week’s grisly discovery of a man’s body in a trash bin in a north Winnipeg neighbourhood.

A homeowner found the man’s body in a bin near a home in the back lane of the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Man shot at College Avenue home is Winnipeg's 7th homicide: police

On Friday police identified the victim as John Oohoonni Kirkwa, 33, of Arviat, Nunavut.

The homicide is Winnipeg’s ninth of 2020.

After making a plea to the neighbours to report any suspicious activity over the days leading up to the discovery, and asking residents to check security camera footage, police announced the arrests of two women Friday.

Roberta Ann Jessamine, 48, and Selena Dawn Cross, 46, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Winnipeg man charged in College Avenue shooting death

Police didn’t release any details about what investigators believe led up to the slaying in a release sent to media Friday afternoon.

Both Jessamine and Cross have been detained in custody.

Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020
Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideLansdowne AvenueJohn Oohoonni KirkwaMan found in garbage can dead winnipegRoberta Ann Jessamine
