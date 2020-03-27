Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Hamilton finances: Mayor Eisenberger warns of COVID-19’s costs and consequences

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 27, 2020 4:11 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 4:53 pm
Mayor Fred Eisenberger stresses that there's "no pot of gold lying around" that will offset the impacts of COVID-19 on the City of Hamilton's finances.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger stresses that there's "no pot of gold lying around" that will offset the impacts of COVID-19 on the City of Hamilton's finances. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

The mayor of Hamilton, Ont., has compared the novel coronavirus health emergency to living in a science fiction movie.

Fred Eisenberger says three weeks ago, who would have thought that “we’d be sitting in this kind of environment with the streets empty and most businesses closed.”

Eisenberger said the safety measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 have made the city seem “like a ghost town” right out of a “script of a sci-fi pandemic movie.”

READ MORE: City Council offers tax relief while approving Hamilton’s 2020 operating budget

Unlike in the movies, though, the new reality “has real costs and consequences,” says the mayor.

Eisenberger was reflecting on the fiscal impacts to the municipality of the COVID-19 pandemic, during an appearance on CHML’s Bill Kelly Show on Friday morning.

He confirms there have been “numbers of people” within the city workforce that have been “told to just go home, there isn’t work for you right now,” who will still be paid, he says. ‘We’re going to continue to pay them.”

Story continues below advertisement
Nearly 1 million Canadians have applied for EI as coronavirus takes toll on economy
Nearly 1 million Canadians have applied for EI as coronavirus takes toll on economy

Eisenberger says the worst thing the city could do is “to start hacking and slashing and cutting people off from an income that they’re going to desperately need and exacerbating this problem.”

READ MORE: Hamilton COVID-19 cases reach 50, one of the latest involves a Barton St. jail employee

From a city budget perspective, the mayor notes that expenses have soared as a result of COVID-19 while revenues have dried up.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He stresses that there’s “no pot of gold lying around here somewhere that will offset all of that.”

In the meantime, Eisenberger tells everyone to continue focusing on the immediate concern, doing their part to stop the spread of the virus.

Parenting and lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye chats with GNM

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Coronavirus around the world: March 27, 2020
Coronavirus around the world: March 27, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus newsHamilton taxesHamilton CoronavirusHamilton budgetHamilton COVID-19coronavirus hamiltonHamilton 2020 operating budgetcoronavirus cost
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.