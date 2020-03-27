Hamilton finances: Mayor Eisenberger warns of COVID-19’s costs and consequences

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Hamilton, Ont., has compared the novel coronavirus health emergency to living in a science fiction movie.

Fred Eisenberger says three weeks ago, who would have thought that “we’d be sitting in this kind of environment with the streets empty and most businesses closed.”

Eisenberger said the safety measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 have made the city seem “like a ghost town” right out of a “script of a sci-fi pandemic movie.”

Unlike in the movies, though, the new reality “has real costs and consequences,” says the mayor.

Eisenberger was reflecting on the fiscal impacts to the municipality of the COVID-19 pandemic, during an appearance on CHML’s Bill Kelly Show on Friday morning.

He confirms there have been “numbers of people” within the city workforce that have been “told to just go home, there isn’t work for you right now,” who will still be paid, he says. ‘We’re going to continue to pay them.”

Eisenberger says the worst thing the city could do is “to start hacking and slashing and cutting people off from an income that they’re going to desperately need and exacerbating this problem.”

From a city budget perspective, the mayor notes that expenses have soared as a result of COVID-19 while revenues have dried up.

He stresses that there’s “no pot of gold lying around here somewhere that will offset all of that.”

In the meantime, Eisenberger tells everyone to continue focusing on the immediate concern, doing their part to stop the spread of the virus.

