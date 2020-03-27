1 new case of COVID-19 in Hastings, Prince Edward counties, total rises to 6

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says there are now a total of six positive cases of the novel coronavirus in their catchment area.

The newest case was contracted through travel, according to the public health unit’s website, and was identified Thursday.

Three other COVID-19 patients in the region contracted the virus after travelling, while two caught the virus from a close contact.

Unlike some other public health units, Hastings Prince Edward Does not give any details about their confirmed patients, such as age, gender, whether they are self-isolating or what kind of symptoms they are showing.

These numbers do not include repatriated Canadians infected with the virus being quarantined at Canadian Forces Bases (CFB) Trenton, which currently stands at 13, according to the federal government.

Although CFB Trenton does reside in their region, and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says their unit is assisting with care for those patients, the local public health unit does not comment on those being held at the base.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

