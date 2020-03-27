Yarmouth County man arrested on 9 counts of arson

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

RCMP have arrested a 31-year-old Yarmouth County man for a string of suspicious fires between September 2018 and February 2020.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP and the Yartmouth/Clare Street Crime Enforcement Unit worked together on the investigation into suspicious fires in Amirault’s Hill and Hubbard’s Point.

READ MORE: ‘Not the time to joke around’: Halifax police issue warning on lying about COVID-19

Members of the local volunteer fire departments, also provided some assistance with the investigation.

The Yarmouth County man was arrested on March 25 and was released on conditions.

He is facing nine counts of arson and is schedule to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on July 20.

Story continues below advertisement