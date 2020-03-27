Fromagerie Blackburn recalls cheese sold in Quebec due to potential Listeria contamination

Send this page to someone via email

Fromagerie Blackburn has recalled Le Napoléon-branded firm cheese because it may have been contaminated with Listeria.

In a statement on its website, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has warned the impacted products were sold in Quebec stores through March 26 and should not be consumed.

The products being recalled were sold in 130-gram and variable-weight formats with a best-before date of 10JL20 — July 10, 2020. Recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA stated no illnesses have been reported due to the recalled products.

While foods contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria may not look or smell unusual, they can still make a person sick. Potential symptoms include vomiting and nausea, persistent fever, muscle pain, stiff neck and severe headaches.

Pregnant women, the elderly and immunosuppressed people are at particular risk. In severe cases, the disease caused by the bacteria can cause death.