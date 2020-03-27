NB man arrested for coughing in someone’s face ‘while feeling ill:’ police

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly uttered threats and “purposely’ coughed on someone’s face ‘while feeling ill.’

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force (KRPF) say their members were called to a home on Hampton Road in Rothesay, NB just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they learned there was a dispute over two people who were not properly self isolating following recent international travel, according to police. They say one man was then arrested for uttering threats and coughing in someone’s face ‘while feeling ill.’

“During these difficult times, we ask everyone to respect the health and safety of all individuals, including first responders and health care professionals by refraining from irresponsible and needless behaviours such as this,” read a KRPF press release.

Police say the government of New Brunswick’s non-compliance branch has been notified. They say if anyone has concerns that someone is not self-isolating properly, they should not take matters into their own hands, but instead they are encouraged to call the COVID-19 non-compliance line.