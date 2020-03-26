Coronavirus: Case confirmed at Kamloops grocery store

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health says it has identified a case of coronavirus at a grocery store in Kamloops.

The case, according to Interior Health, involved the Save-On-Foods pharmacy at the Columbia Place Shopping Centre.

Interior Health says those who visited the pharmacy on March 10, 13, 14, or March 16-21 should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the time of their visit.

“As long as customers of the pharmacy remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, they can return to their routine activities 14 days after the date of their visit,” Interior Health said in a press release.

“If customers develop respiratory symptoms, they need to self-isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days from the time their symptoms develop and until symptoms resolve.”

Interior Health said symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Interior Health said after the case was identified, “the Save-On-Foods Pharmacy has taken measures to ensure the safety of their customers and staff, including screening staff daily for symptoms, enhanced cleaning, floor stickers to ensure physical distancing, and extra supplies of personal protective equipment for staff.”

It also said the pharmacy has also ordered plexiglas barriers for installation, and that the grocery store has undertaken enhanced cleaning.

“Individuals who develop symptoms, particularly those who are older or have underlying health conditions, should call 811 or their health-care provider if they have concerns or questions about your health,” said Interior Health.

It added that testing is not required for those who have mild respiratory symptoms.

However, it said if respiratory symptoms worsen, call 811 or your health-care provider.

