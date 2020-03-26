Halifax bus service to be ‘significantly impacted’ on Friday due to staffing issues

Send this page to someone via email

Bus service in Halifax is expected to be ‘significantly impacted’ on Friday due to staffing issues, Halifax Transit announced late on Thursday.

“Based on current staff availability, Halifax Transit anticipates that conventional bus service will be significantly impacted at the start of service tomorrow, March 27,” a press release reads.

Halifax Transit says travellers should expect route delays or cancellations and they are encouraging riders to make alternate plans if possible.

The staffing shortage comes less than a day after the municipality confirmed that a Halifax Transit employee working in the Burnside Maintenance Department tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a notice sent to Halifax Transit staff from director Dave Reage, the agency learned of the positive case Wednesday. All maintenance staff on the evening shift were sent home, while staff scheduled to work Thursday morning were told not to come in.

Reage told Global News that Halifax Transit has been in contact with Public Health and will take direction on their next steps.

He said Public Health has already been in contact with the employee and identified any close contacts.

A spokesperson for the municipality did not directly respond to a question asking if the staff shortage was related to the confirmed case of COVID-19.

“The loss in service is due to a lack of operational resources,” said Maggie-Jane Spray, in a statement.

“We don’t yet know how many routes or which routes will be impacted specifically, as it depends on staffing resources but staff are working to minimize the loss of service.”

