Thompson police looking for missing man

Police in Thompson are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Jimmy Joseph Bauer, 42, was last seen in Thompson March 17.
Police say he was seen again March 19 near Stonewall driving a white-coloured 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Manitoba plates HJS 512.
Bauer is 5’7” tall, 235 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Bauer’s whereabouts is asked to Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS