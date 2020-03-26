Menu

Health

Coronavirus: New cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 4:36 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 4:51 pm
There are now 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 under the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.
There are now 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 under the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit. (Denis Balibouse/Keystone via AP, Pool)

The health unit representing central Ontario reported new cases of the novel coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County on Thursday.

In a statement issued at 3:40 p.m., the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit said there are now 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.

READ MORE: Cases of COVID-19 surge in City of Kawartha Lakes as 13 more confirmed, health unit says

One new case announced on Thursday was a man in his 50s who contracted the virus from a close contact. He is self-isolating.

The other case is a woman in her 60s who recently travelled to Egypt. She is also self-isolating.

The cases increase the number of confirmed cases to 21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and six in Northumberland County. However, the health unit did not specify which areas the new cases are associated with.

“Given the increasing number of confirmed cases and the time required to verify details from case and contact management calls, the health unit will now be reporting the cumulative number of confirmed cases in our health unit area,” stated Chandra Tremblay, the health unit’s manager of corporate services. “These numbers will be based on the data we receive through IPHIS (Integrated Public Health Information System) by 4:30 p.m. the previous day.”

Of the 21 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, one resulted in the death of a Kawartha Lakes man in his 80s. The health unit said the man had no travel or known contact history and died at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Sunday of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Thirteen of the cases are associated with the Pine Crest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, which currently has three residents in isolation at the facility and 10 Kawartha Lakes-area employees in self-isolation (women in their 30s to 70s). An 11th employee is from Peterborough and is also in self-isolation but is a case under Peterborough Public Health.

In Northumberland County, there are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19. All six are currently at home in self-isolation, the health unit reports.

Ontario unveils $17B aid package in response to COVID-19
