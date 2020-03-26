Hamilton driver charged after allegedly spitting on Tim Hortons employee

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and charged a driver who allegedly spat on a Tim Hortons drive-thru employee last week.

Investigators say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday following a dispute at a Tim Hortons on the East Mountain.

“At the window, a discrepancy arose over the form of payment. The customer became verbally aggressive, however, payment was received and the order was filled,” said Const. Jerome Stewart, “As the driver was leaving, he spat three times in the direction of the employee, striking her and the drive-thru window.”

Detectives were able to track down the vehicle and the suspect – a 52-year-old Hamilton man – on Sunday and he was arrested and faces assault and mischief under $5,000 charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 25, 2020.

In a release following the arrest, Stewart asked the public to be mindful of taking such actions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hamilton Police are reminding citizens to exercise patience and better judgment, especially during this challenging time,” Stewart said.

