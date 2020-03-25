Spruce Grove announces new measures to combat spread of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

On the same day provincial officials announced the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had reached 419, the City of Spruce Grove announced new measures it is taking to try to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in its community.

“Effective immediately, all playground equipment and the Spruce Grove Skate Park is temporarily closed to the public,” the city said on its Facebook page Wednesday. Tweet This

“We have been monitoring the situation and have seen excellent compliance from residents regarding these amenities, however, we feel the safety of our residents is of the utmost importance and this is a necessary step to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.”

Officials from the city located a short drive west of Edmonton also announced it is temporarily suspending fare collection on all Spruce Grove Transit routes. Officials said that measure applies to both local and commuter routes. Other cities, including Edmonton, have already taken such steps with the hope that bus drivers and riders no longer exchanging fares by hand will reduce the possibility for virus transmission.

People taking Spruce Grove Transit will also be asked to board buses using the vehicles’ rear doors.

Beginning Monday, March 30, Spruce Grove Transit Route 562 will also be permanently cancelled, the city said, however, it was not clear why.

“Route 560 will continue to operate on its usual schedule,” the city said.

Officials also announced that any residents of Spruce Grove who are returning to the city from international destinations “with a recreational vehicle are being asked to contact enforcement services at 780-962-7586 to register their RV.”

“This will allow them to park their RV in their driveway or on the street for the required 14-day isolation period without resulting in any enforcement action being taken for the presence of an RV in a residential area,” the city said.

City officials asked that citizens comply with public health guidelines and best practices laid out by provincial officials to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday evening, the illness had claimed the lives of two people in Alberta.

“We are all in this together and thank you for your continued support and co-operation as we all do our part to keep our community healthy and well,” the city said. Tweet This

For more information on Spruce Grove’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Watch below: Some Global News videos from a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday where officials provided an update on Alberta’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province is ramping up enforcement when it comes to Albertans complying with public health orders by increasing fines for failing to follow rules set out during the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier in the day, the provincial government announced that Albertans who have been forced to self-isolate because of the pandemic and who have no other source of income can now apply for financial support from the province.

