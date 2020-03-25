Cases of COVID-19 surge in City of Kawartha Lakes as 3 more confirmed, 10 pending: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

The health unit representing the City of Kawartha Lakes reports three new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 10 pending cases late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, District Health Unit update issued online at 4:40 p.m. March 25, the confirmed cases for which tests arrived on Tuesday include:

a man in his 70s at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, who is self-isolating

a woman in her 60s at Ross Memorial Hospital, who remains hospitalized

a woman in her 80s at Ross Memorial Hospital, who remains hospitalized

Ten other cases reported on Tuesday are currently listed as pending. They are all women in their 30s to 70s, according to the health unit.

That brings the total for the health unit’s jurisdiction to 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which includes five in Northumberland County and 22 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, of which one was a death. The health unit say a Kawartha Lakes man in his 80s with no travel or known contact history died of COVID-19 and pneumonia at the Lindsay hospital on Sunday.

Three of the Kawartha Lakes cases were confirmed last Friday at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

On Wednesday morning, Peterborough Public Health confirmed an employee at the nursing home had contracted the disease. Because the woman is a resident of Peterborough, her case is under Peterborough Public Health which now reports seven confirmed cases in its jursidiction.

More to come.

