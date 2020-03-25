Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes announces tax bill relief, waives water, wastewater penalties

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Andy Letham says it’s critical over the next couple of weeks that the municipality focus all of its staffing and resources to address the coronavirus pandemic.

In a media conference late Wednesday afternoon, Letham said the municipality has allocated “all available” resources towards its frontline community response.

As of Tuesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, which included one death.

“Our staff are working day and night on this pandemic,” he said.

Letham asked residents to do their part by holding off all inquires on non-emergency issues until normal operations can resume. Essential services will be maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor also said in the interim, any penalties incurred for water and wastewater service charges between April and June will be waived.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The municipality is also providing a 60-day relief for tax bills which are now due at the end of June, instead of April, he noted.

Letham thanked all of the municipal staff, frontline responders and essential workers who are working 24/7 to “combat this chaos.”