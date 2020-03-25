Menu

News

Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes announces tax bill relief, waives water, wastewater penalties

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 4:48 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham says tax bills will be waived for 60-days. .
City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham says tax bills will be waived for 60-days. . City of Kawartha Lakes

Mayor Andy Letham says it’s critical over the next couple of weeks that the municipality focus all of its staffing and resources to address the coronavirus pandemic.

In a media conference late Wednesday afternoon, Letham said the municipality has allocated “all available” resources towards its frontline community response.

As of Tuesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, which included one death.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes declares state of emergency

“Our staff are working day and night on this pandemic,” he said. 

Letham asked residents to do their part by holding off all inquires on non-emergency issues until normal operations can resume. Essential services will be maintained.

The mayor also said in the interim, any penalties incurred for water and wastewater service charges between April and June will be waived.

The municipality is also providing a 60-day relief for tax bills which are now due at the end of June, instead of April, he noted.

Letham thanked all of the municipal staff, frontline responders and essential workers who are working 24/7 to “combat this chaos.”

COVID-19: How news gathering in Peterborough has changed in a time of physical distancing
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of Kawartha LakesPandemicCOVID-19 PandemicKawartha LakeAndy LethamMayor Andy LethamHKPRDHUKawartha Lakes coronaviru
