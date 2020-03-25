Menu

Man dies after ATV crash near Marchand, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 4:22 pm
A man is dead following an ATV crash near Marchand, Man. Saturday, say police.
A man is dead following an ATV crash in rural Manitoba, southeast of Steinbach over the weekend.

RCMP say they weren’t immediately called to the crash, which happened on Trail 19 near Marchand, Man., around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man and woman had been on a side-by-side off-road vehicle when they swerved off the trail.

They say the trail was in rough condition due to the snow melt.

The 53-year-old man driving the ATV was hit by a large branch and suffered life-threatening injuries, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS Air Ambulance was called in and rushed the man to hospital, where he later died.

The 46-year-old passenger survived, but there was no word on her condition Wednesday.

Police say they were first notified of the fatal crash Monday.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the chief medical examiner.

Marchand is roughly 73 km southeast of Winnipeg.

