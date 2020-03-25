Emergency crews responding to train derailment in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A train has derailed in Kingston’s midtown area, according to Kingston police.

Const. Richard Hough said Bath Road is currently closed between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road due to a train derailment.

This is the second time this month a train has derailed at this crossing.

The first time, on March 4, eight cars flipped at the Bath Road crossing on the industrial spur line leading to the Invista plant, spilling a small amount of food-grade material and closing the road for two days.

Hough says it looks like no cars have flipped at this second derailment, and there is no report of dangerous goods spilled at this time.

Bath Road currently closed between Queen Mary Rd and Armstrong Road. Train derailment again…. no cars flipped. No report of dangerous goods at this time. @KingstonPolice #ygk — Cst Richard Hough (@kp_trafficcop) March 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.