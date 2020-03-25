Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency crews responding to train derailment in Kingston, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 12:58 pm
Updated March 25, 2020 1:07 pm
A train has derailed at Kingston's Bath Road crossing. This is the second derailment in that location this month.
A train has derailed at Kingston's Bath Road crossing. This is the second derailment in that location this month. Cst. Fil Wisniak / Twitter

A train has derailed in Kingston’s midtown area, according to Kingston police.

Const. Richard Hough said Bath Road is currently closed between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road due to a train derailment.

READ MORE: Train derailment affects Thursday morning commute after ‘food grade product’ spills in Kingston

This is the second time this month a train has derailed at this crossing.

The first time, on March 4, eight cars flipped at the Bath Road crossing on the industrial spur line leading to the Invista plant, spilling a small amount of food-grade material and closing the road for two days.

Hough says it looks like no cars have flipped at this second derailment, and there is no report of dangerous goods spilled at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Train DerailmentTrain Derailment KingstonBath Road Train DerailmentKingston Train Derailmentbath road closedbath road closed train derailment
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.