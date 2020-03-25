Passenger allegedly slapped bus driver for being late: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are releasing photographs after they say a transit driver was allegedly slapped in the face by a passenger who accused the driver of being late.

The incident happened on March 13 at about 2 p.m. on a bus going to the University of Guelph.

Police said a passenger on the bus became irritated that the bus was behind schedule and while confronting the driver, she started taking video.

“The driver raised his hand in an attempt to block the filming, at which point the passenger pulled the driver’s hand away and slapped him in the face,” police said in a news release.

The passenger then got off the bus and left the area. Police said officers were called but were not able to track her down.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, police released photos of a woman they’re hoping to speak to in regards to the assault investigation.

Any information can be left with Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7146. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

Heads up Guelph friends. Assaulting our bus drivers will not be tolerated https://t.co/Twpfu8MUYJ — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) March 25, 2020