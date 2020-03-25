Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Passenger allegedly slapped bus driver for being late: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 12:25 pm
Guelph police say the would like to speak with a woman after a Guelph Transit driver was allegedly slapped in the face. .
Guelph police say the would like to speak with a woman after a Guelph Transit driver was allegedly slapped in the face. . Guelph police

Guelph police are releasing photographs after they say a transit driver was allegedly slapped in the face by a passenger who accused the driver of being late.

The incident happened on March 13 at about 2 p.m. on a bus going to the University of Guelph.

READ MORE: Caller posing as cop scams Guelph woman out of $19K using bitcoin

Police said a passenger on the bus became irritated that the bus was behind schedule and while confronting the driver, she started taking video.

“The driver raised his hand in an attempt to block the filming, at which point the passenger pulled the driver’s hand away and slapped him in the face,” police said in a news release.

The passenger then got off the bus and left the area. Police said officers were called but were not able to track her down.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Guelph police see decrease in calls on St. Patrick’s Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday, police released photos of a woman they’re hoping to speak to in regards to the assault investigation.

Any information can be left with Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7146. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceTransit Driver AssaultedGuelph police transitGuelph police transit driver slappedGuelph transit driver slappedTransit driver slapped in the face
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.