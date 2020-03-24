Menu

Lifestyle

Port Saint John cancels Port Days 2020 as a result of COVID-19

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 3:57 pm
The cruise ship MS Anthem of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, arrives in Saint John, N.B. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
The cruise ship MS Anthem of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, arrives in Saint John, N.B. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Port Saint John has cancelled this 2020 edition of the annual Port Days event.

A statement issued Tuesday afternoon indicates that a postponement was initially considered in the first stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: J.D. Irving to close all N.B. parks to the public

“Given the rapidly evolving situation facing our country, communities, and businesses, the management team have come to the decision to take a pause for 2020,” said Port Saint John President & CEO Jim Quinn in a statement.

Originally set for June 15 and 16, the free event allows residents to tour Saint John’s two cruise terminals with games and inflatables set up for kids and a paid barbecue.

Quinn says the event will return on June 13, 14 and 15, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickSaint JohnCancellationPort Saint JohnPort Days
