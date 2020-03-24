Port Saint John cancels Port Days 2020 as a result of COVID-19

Port Saint John has cancelled this 2020 edition of the annual Port Days event.
A statement issued Tuesday afternoon indicates that a postponement was initially considered in the first stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Given the rapidly evolving situation facing our country, communities, and businesses, the management team have come to the decision to take a pause for 2020,” said Port Saint John President & CEO Jim Quinn in a statement.
Originally set for June 15 and 16, the free event allows residents to tour Saint John’s two cruise terminals with games and inflatables set up for kids and a paid barbecue.
Quinn says the event will return on June 13, 14 and 15, 2021.
