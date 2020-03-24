Menu

Crime

2 drivers charged in Napanee collision that injured 2 last year: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 2:05 pm
Lennox and Addington OPP have charged two people in connection with a crash that took place last year in Napanee.
Lennox and Addington OPP have charged two people in connection with a crash that took place last year in Napanee. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two drivers have been charged in connection with a serious collision that left two people injured in Napanee last year, according to Lennox and Addington OPP.

According to police, one of the drivers involved in the crash was impaired, while the second driver is facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act.

On Dec. 13, 2019, two vehicles collided on Pine Grove Road near Roblin Road in Napanee.

Police say a car struck a pickup truck as it was entering the road. The car then came to rest against a hydro pole.

Both the driver and the passenger of the car sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital, according to police.

Following months of investigation, OPP charged Matthew Calver, 36, of Stone Mill Township, with impaired driving, operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm on March 21, 2020.

Calver was released and is scheduled to appear at a Napanee court on May 19.

The driver of the truck is also facing a Highway Traffic Act charge after allegedly failing to yield to traffic on a through-way.

