Crime

Peterborough teen facing arson charges following Brookdale Plaza dumpster fires

By Sarah Deeth Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 9:48 am
Peterborough police have charged a teen with arson following two dumpster fires at Brookdale Plaza earlier this month.
Peterborough police have charged a teen with arson following two dumpster fires at Brookdale Plaza earlier this month. Noor Ibrahim / Global News

Peterborough police have charged a 15-year-old with two counts of arson following two dumpster fires at a Brookdale Plaza.

Police say officers were called to the Chemong Road plaza at 4 p.m. on March 19 after receiving reports of several youths on the roof of the building.

Officers who arrived at the scene realized firefighters were also called to put out a fire in a dumpster behind the plaza, police say. The blaze was extinguished without issue, however police say there was another dumpster fire at the rear of the plaza on March 17.

A teen was charged with two counts of arson on March 19. His name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.

