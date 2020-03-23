5 new cases bring Hamilton’s coronavirus count to 32

Send this page to someone via email

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Hamilton continues to climb.

Medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says five new cases as of noon on Monday bring Hamilton’s total to 32.

Richardson adds that about one-third of city’s cases involve seniors over 65, who are “most at risk of complications” from COVID-19.

She adds that three of the patients remain in hospital and two others are in long-term care, both at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek, where Hamilton Public Health declared a coronavirus outbreak over the weekend.

Paul Johnson, director of Hamilton’s Emergency Operations Centre, says parks and green spaces remain available “when you feel it is necessary,” but he stresses that the city’s advice is to “stay at home unless you need to go out.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger reiterated that point during the city’s daily update on Monday afternoon, saying that social distancing means keeping a two-metre distance from one another when getting food and other essentials, going for walks on trails and visiting parks.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Hamilton nursing home

Eisenberger says “it does not mean go out and have a pickup game of basketball.”

View link »

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement