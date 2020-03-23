Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Former Kelowna mayor passes away

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 3:29 pm
Stuart Park, pictured in this 2018 file photo, was built in honour of former mayor James Stuart.
Stuart Park, pictured in this 2018 file photo, was built in honour of former mayor James Stuart. Global News / Files

The City of Kelowna is paying tribute to one of its former leaders.

The city announced Monday that James Stuart has died and the municipality will be flying its flags at half-mast as a tribute.

Related News

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kelowna neighbourhood fights the quarantine blues with window walk

Stuart was the mayor of Kelowna from 1986 to 1996.

In a public statement, the city said: “Stuart served as a bridge between the city’s agricultural roots to the growing urban centre it was becoming.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kelowna’s homeless services change due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic

“Change is never easy, and mayor Stuart guided the city through probably its biggest shift ever. I know it must have been difficult for him, but he always had the best interests of the city in mind,” Kelowna’s current Mayor Colin Basran said in a public statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna’s waterfront Stuart Park is named in honour of the former mayor.

There is no indication Stuart’s passing is linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaCity of KelownaMemorialJames StuartFormer Kelowna Mayor James StuartJame Stuart Passes Away
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.